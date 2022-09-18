Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

