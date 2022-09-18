Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

OXY stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

