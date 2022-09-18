Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $658,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 625,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 462,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 446,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS COWZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.