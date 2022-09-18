Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.