Financial Review: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 4.34% 16.10% 1.36% Ecoark -87.70% -92.59% -51.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Ecoark.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 0.95 $853.02 million $2.32 17.52 Ecoark $25.60 million 1.45 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Ecoark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

