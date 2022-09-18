Financial Review: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) versus P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -89.71% -61.71% -41.31% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 1 3 0 2.75 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Sema4 presently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 252.38%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

This table compares Sema4 and P3 Health Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 1.87 -$245.39 million ($0.58) -1.81 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Volatility and Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

