Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.
FINGF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Finning International has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $32.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.1835 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
