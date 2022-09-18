First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 11,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

