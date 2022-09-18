First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

