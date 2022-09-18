First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 595,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
