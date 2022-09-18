First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 595,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

