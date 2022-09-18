First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 63,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,005. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.