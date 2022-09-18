First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 63,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,005. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

