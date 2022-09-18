FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 760,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,395. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens cut their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

