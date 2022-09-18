FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Financial Comparison

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.13 billion 2.11 $1.28 billion $2.46 16.75 Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.87 $244.00 million $2.68 18.71

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 11.78% 15.13% 3.06% Portland General Electric 9.73% 8.87% 2.49%

Volatility & Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FirstEnergy pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Portland General Electric on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

