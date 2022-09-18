Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,461 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

