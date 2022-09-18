Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of RWL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. 112,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,269. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

