Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,288 BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

