Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

