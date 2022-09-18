Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 362,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,939. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 117,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $609.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

