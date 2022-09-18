Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 362,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,939. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $609.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
