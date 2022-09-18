Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$194.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$156.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$153.33 and a one year high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$30.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.21.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

