Frenchie Network (FREN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $117,152.00

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frenchie Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

Frenchie Network Profile

FREN is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frenchie Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frenchie Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.