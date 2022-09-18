FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $460,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 803.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $110.78. 1,049,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,107. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.