FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
