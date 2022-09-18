FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.50. 5,901,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day moving average is $550.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

