FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,478,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.80. 162,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,716. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average is $242.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

