FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.27. 15,649,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579,512. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

