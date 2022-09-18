Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

