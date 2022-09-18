Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises about 3.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.