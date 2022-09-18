Friedenthal Financial Sells 28,394 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

