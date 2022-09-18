Friedenthal Financial Sells 80,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,681 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.