Friedenthal Financial Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

