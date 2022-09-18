Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,945 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,998 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

