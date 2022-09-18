Fusion Family Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

