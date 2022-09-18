Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.