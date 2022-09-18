FY2022 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.