G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.31 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $774.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

