G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,648 shares of company stock worth $1,297,330. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

