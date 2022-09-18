Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

GALT stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

