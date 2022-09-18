General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.45. 3,317,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,686. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

