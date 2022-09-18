Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Update

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Generation Asia I Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,165,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,669,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $481,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

