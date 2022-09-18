GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 81.5% in August

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of GIA remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,934. GigCapital5 has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

