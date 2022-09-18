Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 206,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a PE ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,743,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 339,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

