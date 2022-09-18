Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,984 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Booking accounts for approximately 2.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 4.1 %

Booking stock traded down $80.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,876.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,916.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,043.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.