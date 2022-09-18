Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $17.85. 34,294,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,400,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
