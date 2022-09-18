Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 318 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 3.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $286.04. 1,048,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

