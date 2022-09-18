Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Global Payments Price Performance
NYSE GPN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Further Reading
