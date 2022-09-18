Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

