GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $70,017,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $42,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.01.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

