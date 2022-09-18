Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOL. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.38.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

