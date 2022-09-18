Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

