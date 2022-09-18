Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,976 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 3.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

