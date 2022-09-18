Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 11.6 %

FOOD stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

